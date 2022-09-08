The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Deer Lodge, Gallatin,
Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Madison, Missoula, Powell,
Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties in effect until 8AM MDT 9/9/2022
This alert will be updated again at 8AM MDT 9/9/2022.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Bozeman,
Butte, and West Yellowstone are Unhealthy
As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Dillon, Hamilton,
Helena, Lewistown, and Missoula are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Broadus, Columbia Falls,
Frenchtown, Great Falls, Libby, Miles City, Seeley Lake, Sidney
are Moderate
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the
elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone
else should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and
local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or
heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged
exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of
Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
Man arrested, charged after weekend high speed chase
A judge set bail at $150,000 for a man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 90 on Sunday.
Dylan Klapak, 30, is charged with five counts of felony criminal endangerment and felony theft. He appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Tuesday.
According to charging documents, on Sunday just before 4 p.m. a Bozeman police officer tried to pull over a car that was driving nearly 20 mph over the speed limit on North 19th Avenue. After running the plates, the car came up as stolen out of Minnesota.
The driver of the car, who was later identified as Klapak, did not pull over and sped off. The car drove onto Interstate 90 from North 19th Avenue, going east with police in pursuit.
According to the charging documents, Klapak drove at speeds over 100 mph during the chase. He continued to drive even after his left tire hit a spike strip and deflated, according to docs.
Klapak then reportedly drove over the median and began traveling east into oncoming traffic on the westbound lanes of I-90, causing several cars driving west to swerve to avoid a crash.
The car eventually exited the interstate at the East Main interchange and fled on Frontage Road before it came to a stop on the railroad track crossing near North Rocky Creek Road after “attempting to jump the trucks via the ditch,” according to court docs.
Klapak then apparently fled to a nearby home where he told the home owner to not call the police. He ran again after the homeowner told him to leave and called the police.
With a K-9 officer, police eventually tracked Klapak and apparently found him trying to run up a hillside. He was arrested without incident.
According to the Bozeman Police Department, who posted about the chase on Facebook, no officers or members of the public were injured during the high speed chase. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital for an apparent drug overdose.
The car was reported stolen on Saturday out of Minnesota, where a woman told Bozeman Police that Klapak asked her for a ride and then became aggressive to her and left her on the side of a road.
Klapak does have a criminal record out of Minnesota and Montana, including five DUI convictions, prosecutors said Tuesday. He also had a warrant for his arrest out of Park County, for a felony theft charge.
In Gallatin County, Klapak was sentenced to one year suspended in April 2022 for three misdemeanor charges, after allegedly ramming into his boss’s truck and fleeing police.
Judge Bryan Adams set Klapak’s bail at $150,000 on Tuesday Klapak was held at the Gallatin County Detention Center as of Tuesday.
Each of the felony charges holds a punishment of up to 10 years in prison, meaning Klapak could see up to 50 years in prison.