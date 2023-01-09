A man’s body was found inside a burned out RV in Los Angeles on Jan. 2.
Now, a 46-year-old California man, who was arrested earlier the same day over a dispute related to the same RV, faces murder charges.
The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Danny Reece, 46, of Los Angeles, for the alleged murder of Jerry Israel.
Police and firefighters found Israel’s body Jan. 2 at approximately 11:20 p.m. near Banc of California Stadium and the University of Southern California campus.
“The investigation revealed that Reece, had been involved in a dispute with the owner of the RV a few hours prior to the fire. That dispute led to Reece’s arrest for a misdemeanor crime. Reece was later released from custody. Based on witness statements and video evidence, detectives concluded that Reece was the person responsible for setting the fire which led to Jerry Israel’s death,” LAPD said in a statement.
Reece was arrested near the crime scene. He is being held on $2 million bond.
California prosecutors — including Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon — have faced criticism for allowing for the release of some alleged violent criminals and lenient charges against other alleged offenders.
