...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility a quarter of a mile or less at times in dense
fog.
* WHERE...The Interstate 90 Corridor between Bozeman and Whitehall,
Helena Valley, Canyon Ferry Area, and Beaverhead and Western
Madison below 6000ft.
* WHEN...Until Noon MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility could cause hazardous driving conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost may develop on road surfaces and cause
slippery spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Man who set multiple Montana wildfires over 5 years gets eight months in prison
A man who admitted setting multiple forest fires in Montana over the course of five years was sentenced eight months in prison after pleading guilty to a criminal charge.
U.S. Attorney for Montana Jesse Laslovich said Jeremy Johannes Hennick, 52, of Superior, was also sentenced to three years federal probation and restiitution of $3,323.
Hennick pleaded guilty to a federal “timber set afire” charge in September. Laslovich announced his sentence Jan. 5. The fires were set on U.S. Forest Service lands. according to prosecutors.
According to court documents, the U.S. government “alleged that between 2013 and 2021, more than 40 suspected arson fires were set on state and federal land in Mineral County. In 2021 alone, 22 fires were documented and investigated,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Police named Hennick “as a suspect after a vehicle he drove was spotted in the area of some of the fires,” prosecutors said.
They focused on a fire set on national forest land on Aug. 1, 2021 Forest System lands on Aug. 1, 2021, at about 5 a.m., near the junction of Mullan Road East and Riverbend Road in Mineral County.
Investigators concluded “that the fires were human-caused and had been set using homemade devices, such as cigarette packages stuffed with paper and, occasionally, covered with an accelerant.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Hennick “admitted he had been setting fires for four to five years, primarily by lighting trash on fire and throwing it out the window of whatever vehicle he was driving.”
Most of the fires caused minimal damage, according to the federal prosecutors’ office.