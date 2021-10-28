Man gets house arrest in case of missing Blackfeet girl
MISSOULA (AP) — A man has been sentenced to nine months of house arrest after pleading guilty to negligent endangerment in the case of a 3-year-old girl who went missing on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in April.
HaHaax Vielle pleaded guilty Tuesday in Blackfeet Tribal Court in an agreement that saw a charge of child neglect dismissed in the disappearance of Arden Pepion, tribal prosecutor Josh Lamson said. Vielle was also fined $500.
In May, Vielle told the Missoulian that Arden was with him the night she went missing. He said he was practicing shooting and noticed Arden was missing while he was reloading his gun. He saw her footprints leading toward the Two Medicine River southeast of Browning.
Vielle said he and his girlfriend searched for Arden for several hours before calling law enforcement.
Vielle admitted he did not exercise the appropriate care for Arden. Her body has not been found.
Diana Burd has been helping Arden's family with search efforts.
"It's a hard pill to swallow," Burd said after Tuesday's hearing. "This was her life. Arden's life. It's not OK to just lose a kid."
---
Tribal officer shoots, kills suspect after pursuit near Hays
HAYS (AP) — A Fort Belknap tribal police officer shot and killed a suspect who reportedly exhibited a weapon after a weekend pursuit near the town of Hays, the tribe said.
A tribal officer tried to conduct a traffic stop Saturday morning, but the driver did not stop, resulting in a pursuit, the Fort Belknap Indian Community said.
When the pursuit ended, the driver was uncooperative and exhibited a weapon, resulting in the officer fatally shooting the victim, the tribe said. The victim's name has not been released.
The FBI is leading the investigation because it happened on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, ABC Fox Montana reported.
---
Man drives into pond while being pursued by police, dies
MISSOULA (AP) — A man died after driving into a pond while being pursued by Missoula police, a spokeswoman said Monday.
Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop Saturday evening, but the driver did not stop and officers began a pursuit, police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said.
The man's vehicle drove into a field west of Missoula and then into a pond, she said.
The man got out of the vehicle and officers directed him to swim toward them, but he swam away and went under water, Arnold said.
Missoula County Search and Rescue recovered the man's body. His name has not been released.
No weapons were used and no shots were fired, Arnold told the Missoulian.
The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the man's death