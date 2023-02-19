...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT
THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and
6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...Gallatin Valley and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead
Mountains.
* WHEN...From late Monday night through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
A Montana man potentially faces life in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a six-year-old girl in 2015 on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.
U.S. Attorney for Montana Jesse Laslovich announced Feb. 16 that Jordan Joseph Backer, 26, of Lame Deer, pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact.
Backer will be sentenced by a federal judge at a later date. He could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.
According to federal prosecutors, police received a tip from Facebook in 2021 that “an account associated with Backer had an image of suspected sexual abuse of a child, resembling the victim.
In September 2022, the girl told investigators Backer had sexually abused her when she was six years old and visiting family. Prosecutors said Backer admitted to sexually abusing the young girl in an interview.