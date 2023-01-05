A Wyoming man has pleaded to guilty to a federal prostitution charge involving illegal sex with a 16-year-old girl at hotel in Billings.
A plea deal in the case between federal prosecutors and defense counsel will recommend a prison sentence of no more than six months to a judge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Montana.
Prosecutors utilized a federal law related to prostitution near military bases and installations to prosecute Mark Jay Albrecht, 65, of Gillette Wyoming. The Quality Inn in Billings is near a military recruitment center.
U.S. Attorney for Montana Jesse Laslovich said Albrecht, 65, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of “prostitution near military and navy establishments” Jan. 3.
Albrecht will be sentenced May 4. He faces a maximum of one year in prison, a $100,000 fine and one year of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
A plea deal between prosecutors and defense counsel will recommend Albrecht serve a “sentence of no less than six months imprisonment,” according to a press release from prosecutors.
According to the U.S. Attorney, police responded to a call in April 2021 “concerning possible commercial sex activity at the Quality Inn in Billings.’
When police knocked on the hotel room door, Albrecht, a then 16-year-old girl and another woman who was also charged in the case — Ashley Stella.
Stella, 29, of Reno, Nevada, was sentenced to 8 years in prison in October after pleading guilty to transporting a minor to engage in prostitution. Stella, who is serving time at federal prison in Seattle, is scheduled to be released in 2028. The Reno woman will also pay $2,500 in restitution.
The girl, who is unnamed, told investigators that she and Stella had traveled to Montana and “that both had engaged in commercial sex,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said Stella told police that she met the teenager in 2020 and later learn her “true age.”
Police in Billings said they witnessed Albercht “buttoning up his shirt as he left the hotel room.
Another co-defendant charged in the case, Cecil Jerome Hatchett, of Las Vegas, Nevada, is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Jan. 6.
Hatchett, 31, has been charged with conspiracy to transport a minor for prostitution and witness tampering. He could have face life in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted of the most serious crime, according to the U.S. Justice Department.