Former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he departs after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Former President Donald Trump wants to see the development of flying cars and build as many as 10 new “freedom cities” on federal land as part of his 2024 election push.
Trump — who won the U.S. presidency over Hillary Clinton in 2016 but lost to Joe Biden in 2020 — talked about a “quantum leap” of innovation aimed at improving standards of living especially in rural and “forgotten communities.
Trump said he wants to the U.S. to lead in the development and manufacturing of flying vehicles to be used by families and individual consumers.
“Just as the U.S. led the automotive revolution of the last century, I want to ensure America, not China, leads this revolution in air mobility,” Trump said during a video released March 3.
Trump said there are numerous companies — including in the U.S. and China — racing to development vehicles that can take off and land vertically that would be produced for consumer markets.
The former president also want to open up a competitive bidding process to develop as many as 10 new cities on federal land. “We will actually build new cities,” said Trump of his “freedom cities” push.
Trump has been critical of crime, homelessness and progressive politics that dominate most large American cities. He promised support for police and public safety in the proposed new cities.
The former president, who has prominent background in real estate development, said he wants to lower entry level prices for buying a car and owning a home and promised to bring renewed economic development and jobs to rural areas of the countries.
“We will turn forgotten communities into hives of industry producing goods we will no longer import from China,” said Trump.
Populist conservatives — including some backers of Trump — have criticized President Joe Biden and neoconservatives in both parties for robust support for Ukraine in the war against Russia while arguing working class and rural areas of the country get less attention.
The U.S. has spent more than $50 billion on military, intelligence and financial aid to Ukraine as it battles invading Russian forces. Biden has promised continued U.S. and NATO support for Kyiv.
Before a potential rematch with Biden, Trump faces GOP primary challenges from former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and likely Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence as well as others.
Trump has pushed for some unconventional and controversial policies ranging from construction of a border wall with Mexico and the creation of the U.S. Space Force as a new branch of the military to strong opposition to windmill and wind energy projects citing their environmental impacts.