Election 2024 CPAC

Former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he departs after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

Former President Donald Trump wants to see the development of flying cars and build as many as 10 new “freedom cities” on federal land as part of his 2024 election push.

Trump — who won the U.S. presidency over Hillary Clinton in 2016 but lost to Joe Biden in 2020 — talked about a “quantum leap” of innovation aimed at improving standards of living especially in rural and “forgotten communities.

Tags

Recommended for you