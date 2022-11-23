This weekend, we’ll celebrate a treasured Montana tradition: the Brawl of the Wild. Like many families across Montana, my family is a “house divided” – my wife is a Montana State University graduate, and I serve as president of the University of Montana. Saturday’s game should be a good one, as two dynamic football teams vie for the Great Divide trophy.

While only one team will celebrate a win on the field, the Brawl of the Wild gives all Montanans an opportunity to celebrate a tremendous asset of our great state: the Montana University System.

