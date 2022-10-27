Can The Griz

In this 2016 file photo, Montana State University students volunteer with collecting cans of food for the Can The Griz Food Drive prior to the start of an NCAA college football game in Bozeman.

 MSU Photo by Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez

BOZEMAN — The annual Can the Griz food drive, an off-field competition between Montana State University and the University of Montana to see which school can collect the most donations for its local food bank, will be held Nov. 5 through Nov. 19. The friendly battle is now in its 23rd year.

The drive will begin on Saturday, Nov. 5, and conclude at the end of the first quarter of the annual Brawl of the Wild football game between MSU and UM on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to Kim Cleary, community engagement program manager in the MSU Office of Student Engagement. The winner will be announced on Can the Griz social media accounts (listed below and on the competition’s website) later during the game on Nov. 19.

