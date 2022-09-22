Belgrade is finally big enough to have a stand-alone Park and Recreation Department, city manager Neil Cardwell told the city council Monday.
The next questions will be where — and how to pay for it, he said.
The city is busy hiring a company to conduct public “feedback” sessions, said City Director of Planning Jason Karp. Then, the city will take a full proposal to the voters in May. “It’s exciting and we hope to see a great deal of feedback,” Karp told the Belgrade News.
What’s more, the planned aquatic center that had been tentatively situated at Menicucci Park is a big enough project that it needs more room than the park can accommodate and the city is looking at 80 acres currently owned by the state, for the aquatics center, Cardwell continued.
Emerging “problems” with putting the city pool at Menicucci range from a lack of adequate parking to where and how might it grow, and possible legal issues with using the property for something besides a park, he told the city council.
Additionally, a special park and recreation district could align with the high school boundaries, he continued. Other questions would be what is its governing board? What insurance would it need? If the district dissolves, who gets the property? What are the maximum taxable mills? Who has the authority to bond?
“I’m meeting with local groups, and the aquatics center started this,” he told the city council. “Everyone has been saying to me, ‘what else can we do’? A trail system? Will there be an actual parks and rec department? The city doesn’t have now. What does the community fully want?”
The council discussed both a special parks and rec district aligned with high school boundaries, and an official city parks and recreation department.
Cardwell said he was working with the same group that had worked on the new library’s bonding issues.
The city is interested in an 80 acre parcel currently owned by the state. “The good news is that no one has bid on it; the bad news is that the state can’t hold it for us,” he said. The asking price is $65,000 an acre. The city has several avenues open to it to acquire the property before it officially has the tax dollars, such as borrowing from Block Grant funds, Cardwell added.
Since the city has already approved the aquatics center, that would morph over into approval for a parks and rec special district, Cardwell volunteered.
For a long time, parks and rec has been the “ugly stepchild” of the city’s budget.
In the past, Belgrade has lagged behind both Bozeman and Livingston in its commitment to city parks. In 2005, the late Joe Menicucci, Belgrade City Manager, said that “It’s a money issue.’ At the time, Belgrade was the fastest growing town in Montana, growing 23 percent from 2004 to 2005 with a population of 7,024. That number came from the U.S. Census Bureau.
At the time Belgrade’s parks budget was $63,546, just 4 percent of the city budget spent on 30 acres of park. Livingston, with the same population as Belgrade had 85 acres of parkland and a budget of $349,017, including $95, 331 to run the city swimming pool. It was a total of 14 percent of Livingston’s city budget.