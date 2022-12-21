Local postcard collectors extraordinaire Jack and Susan Davis have again shared some of their favorite holiday cards with the Belgrade News.
This time, the postcard icon is Kris Kringle. Santa Claus. Old St. Nick.
"Santa postcards are highly sought after," Jack Davis told the Belgrade News, "and some of the most collectible in the hobby. They are hard to find."
One detail affecting both cost and rarity of a card is the color of Santa's suit -- we might now be used to Santa in head-to-toe-red, but a century ago that wasn't the case. "You do see different colored robes," he added. "One of our cards is important because his robe is purple. A collector is always looking for something different, and that's kinda hard to find. One factor that affects their value is the color of the suit they are wearing.
"Red is the most common. There are other color robes that are rarer and more collectible to a serious Santa collector," Jack Davis said of the collection some of which predates World War I.
Davis' selection of cards are all from the Golden Age of Postcards, circa 1898-1915. At a penny to mail, "Postcards were the main source of communication between the turn of the century and WWI," he explained."But, they became less important after The War." These were penny postcards, mailed for and bought for a penny each. Even more expensive, some artists illustrated cards that cost 2.5 cents each. "They were expensive," he agreed, "And the economy wasn't strong then." Eventually, the telephone became the normal mode of communication, and postcards faded from importance and use.
"Early day postcards show the traditions from that period of time," Davis said. Indeed, the selection of cards Davis showed us had reindeer on the roof and Santa coming down the chimney, and Santa building toys in his workshop, "The cards reinforce the traditions, and people really liked that."
One of the rarer cards in the Davis collection is a "full Santa," not just his jolly ol' Santa face. In one card, "You can see his full body, and he's standing. That's not too common. Most of the time you don't see the full body of the Santa," Davis said.
Internationally, Germany printed 90 percent of the postcards sold then. "They absolutely dominated the market. The Germans were the best printers and produced a high number of the cards from the Golden Age. And, "collectors like to find cards with a high quality of printing," Davis continued.
One card Davis shared was by the American illustrator Frances Brundage. "She is known for her images of children. She is very collectible, " Jack Davis said. "She did a lot of different images, mostly of children But, her Christmas cards are pretty rare." She wasn't a very prolific painter, "so she is harder to collect."
Brundage's cards are rare for another reason, too: In an industry dominated by the Germans, she was printed by an English company, Puck & Sons. "They printed a lot of ephemera (vintage printed materials) and they were prolific. The most prolific company outisde of the Germans. She did a lot of work for them; she was a main artist," Jack Davis said
The rare card that has always eluded him? "A full-bodied Santa dressed like Uncle Sam. I've heard of it, but i've never seen one," he explained.
And a postcard mystery; Famous postal artist Samuel Smucker didn't do Christmas. "Oh, we could talk all day long about his work from that period," Davis continued. "He did no Christmas cards. His work is (already) hard to find. He's an enigma, but he didn't do Christmas."
These cards were popular in big cities, Davis said, but you'd rarely find one in Montana "Sometimes they show up here because someone sent it to Montana. There just wasn't a market here. "Then, more people lived in St. Louis than lived in Montana. It was a function of numbers, and the better cards were sold in the cities. It was supply and demand," Davis said.
Postcards no longer hold the place in American life that they once had, Davis said. "A postcard is three dimensional. It really existed. You can use it for decoration; you can keep it. The messages on it are personal and a real person wrote them," he said.
Snail versus email? "Someone took the time to write it, and to send it to someone. It's a reflection of someone caring on a personal level. it's a lost art -- people don't do it anymore. It shows tradition and that it was a different world., Get a digital card now, and you read and throw away. You never have anything to hold in your hands," he said.
And -- a century from now, people won't have anything to collect, either.