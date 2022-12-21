Local postcard collectors extraordinaire Jack and Susan Davis have again shared some of their favorite holiday cards with the Belgrade News.

This time, the postcard icon is Kris Kringle. Santa Claus. Old St. Nick.

SNT_0005c.jpg

Years ago, Santa was drawn with robes in many colors. This postcard shows Santa in a purple robe. Colors other than the usual red are rarer, and more collectible.
SNT_0004aa_RED.jpg

A Santa card that shows him in full, not just his face is rare, according to local collector Jack Davis.
SNT_0032c - 4x6 text.jpg

Famous American illustrator Frances Brundage. Also rare because in a market dominated by Germany she worked with an English printer, Puck & Sons. She wasn't very prolific, so there isn't that much of her out there to collect
Merry Christmas

Jack and Susan Davis have an impressive collection of vintage Christmas Cards featuring Santa Claus.
SNT_0006a.jpg

Postcard senders liked cards that showed a traditional Christmas, like this one with Santa and his reindeer on the roof, and Santa making an entrance through the chimney.

