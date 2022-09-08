The Scapegoat Wilderness is currently made up of about 240,000 acres, but two citizen-led proposals could mean that size grows.

The Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act and the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal are both products of collaborative groups that are seeking the support of Montana’s congressional delegation. Collectively the efforts include several new wilderness additions, while also proposing a variety of other land-use designations or management directions.

