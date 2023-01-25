Montana Governor Greg Gianforte is touting support from farm and business groups in his efforts to cut business equipment taxes.
Gianforte backs a measure sponsored Montana Rep. Josh Kassmier, R-Fort Benton, at the state legislature.
“House Bill 212 cuts taxes for Montana's small business owners, family farmers, and family ranchers by expanding the business equipment tax exemption from $300,000 to $1 million,” the governor’s office said in a release. “Montana’s business equipment tax forces businesses, including family farms and ranches, to reallocate resources they would otherwise invest in their operation and create jobs with to pay a tax on the equipment and machinery they need to operate.”
The Republican governor and Kassimer also pushed a measure in 2021 that increased the business equipment tax exemption from $100,000 to $300,000. The governor’s office contends the tax cut will eliminate “business equipment tax burden for more than 5,000 small businesses, farms, and ranches.”
Gianforte’s office also touted support from business and agricultural groups including the Montana Chamber of Commerce, Montana Farm Bureau Federation, Montana Grain Growers Association, National Federation of Independent Business and Montana Agricultural Business Association.
GOP-aligned business groups also back the governor’s other tax cut efforts at the legislature.
“The farmer and rancher – members of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation – appreciate Governor Gianforte’s commitment to making Montana more business friendly. HB 212 will allow and encourage farmers and ranchers to invest in equipment, making their family operations more productive and efficient” said Cyndi Johnson, president of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation in a statement.
Other Montana agricultural leaders agree.
“We, as producers, are always looking for ways to keep our food cheap, and this is a way to pay less taxes and keep up with the times,” said. Tryg Koch, Past President of Montana Grain Growers Association:.
