 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Inflation eases some, but Christmas, holidays still more expensive

  • Updated
  • Comments
Inflation eases some, but Christmas, holidays still more expensive

Inflation moderated some in November with prices increasing 7.1% from a year ago, according to the latest Consumer Price Index released.

That’s lowest year-over-year increase in U.S. consumer prices since Dec. 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Christmas in October

Christmas decorations, including the figurines "Teddy Bear with Wreath," "Mouse with Cookies" and "Santa With String Lights," are for sale at a Home Depot store in Clifton, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Maine Santa Sunday

A skier dressed as a Christmas tree skis for charity at the Sunday River Ski Resort, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Newry, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred