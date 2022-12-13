Inflation eases some, but Christmas, holidays still more expensive

Christmas decorations, including the figurines "Teddy Bear with Wreath," "Mouse with Cookies" and "Santa With String Lights," are for sale at a Home Depot store in Clifton, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Inflation moderated some in November with prices increasing 7.1% from a year ago, according to the latest Consumer Price Index released.
That’s lowest year-over-year increase in U.S. consumer prices since Dec. 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Still, inflation-weary consumer face high prices food, energy and shelter — including for some Christmas holiday staples.
Grocery prices are up 12% from last November while fuel oil is up 65.7% and rents for housing are 7.9% more expensive than a year ago.
President Joe Biden welcomed overall 7.1% inflation rate.
“This morning, we received another reason to be optimistic going into the new year. We learned that last month inflation came down more than experts expected – the fifth month in a row that annual inflation has fallen in the United States,” Biden said in a statement.
Republicans counter that prices are still high — including in the Mountain West.
“Inflation is up over 7% from this time last year — nearly 14% from when President Biden took office. Biden and the Democrats continue to double down on their reckless spending agenda that is breaking the bank for Montanans and Americans across the country,” Daines said. “Inflation was 8.3% in November for states like Montana — the highest regional inflation in the country.”
Overall prices in the Mountain West are up 8.3% — including a 6.9% inflation rate in the Denver metropolitan area.
Prices are up fro some key products and food items for Christmas, New Year’s and other holidays staples.
That ranges from Christmas and Hanukkah cookies and relish plates to delivery services, wrapping paper, holiday cards and alcoholic beverages.
Prices for stationary and gift wrap are up 14.3% versus a year ago. Some toy prices are up 5.1% along while alcoholic beverages are 5.5% more expensive.
Air fares are up 36% year-over-year while the costs for deliveries are up 13.8%.
On the food side, prices for cookies and candy are up 19.2% and 12.3%, respectively, compared to a year ago, according to new CPI data. Eggs (49.1%), potatoes (16.2%), coffee (14.6%), oranges (12.4%), butter (27%) are among the grocery items still pinching pocketbooks.
A holiday relish plate will cost 16.1% more than a year ago, according to BLS.
The Tampa-St Petersburg area of Florida has a 9.6% inflation rate for November the highest among several metro regions examined by BLS.
While gasoline prices are up 11.2% for the year, they have retreated 23.2% since September after hitting all-time record high prices in June. That helped bring overall inflation rate down.