...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of between 5
and 10 inches at lower elevations and 10 to 20 inches in the
mountains, are possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult and tire chains may be
required for some vehicles. The hazardous conditions could impact
the Friday evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet roads may quickly freeze and become
extremely slippery late Friday afternoon as colder air surges
south and snow continues.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Weather Alert
...Snow showers will impact portions of Southwest Montana through
midnight tonight...
Snow shower activity is increasing across southwest Montana this
evening and is expected to persist through midnight tonight
before diminishing thereafter. Snowfall accumulations will
generally range from trace amounts up to an inch.
Travelers should be prepared for highly variable road conditions
including visibility reductions down to a half mile at times and
slippery roads, especially over mountain passes. Use caution and
slow down if traveling.
The United States House of Representatives will be doing exhaustive (and exhausting) investigating into many things like Hunter Biden, Jill Biden, President Biden, and Major Biden (the Biden’s dog, which has an anger management issue).
They will also be conducting major investigations into how an enormous amount of money given to the states to combat COVID was spent fraudulently. Good. Sort of.
According to real, fake, and suspect news sources, there was a phenomenal amount of waste, misrepresentation, and fraud which I would point out, goes with the territory when it comes to emergencies. Whether the Great Recession 0f 2008, Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Ira, or Covid, there are times when a rapid increase in funding needs to be made available fast. The faster money needs to be distributed the less oversight is available because oversight is the enemy of speed.
There is a shopworn maxim among the governing class that if a program is easy to administer it is not fair, and if it is fair it is impossible to administer. That’s because to ensure fairness there has to be a way to make sure that the money goes only to those who deserve it (whatever that means), so there have to be rules put in place. To put the rules in place you have to have a group of people (called experts) to decide what the rules are. They have to form a committee which needs a staff which needs to be paid, so they need to have a budget.
This takes time, and the amount of time it takes lengthens the amount of time it will take to distribute the money fairly. The fairer the program the tighter the rules and the tighter the rules the more administrators it needs and the more administrators it has the longer it takes.
This can be a good way to make sure that money is not wasted on the undeserving by making it almost impossible for anybody to get the money in the first place, including the deserving.
Unfair programs, being easy to administer, don’t spend much on administrative salaries and basically could just put the money in the back of a truck with a “help yourself” sign. So, pick your poison. What they do have in common is that they are both easy to investigate, so the Committee to Embarrass
Whoever is in the Current Government Program should have a field day. All this humor (at least that’s what I call it and if you don’t agree you could have stopped reading after the first sentence) is about a real problem, which is the dilemma of being fair when rapid action is required. There are times when people need monetary help fast, such as when the rent is due, and you can’t go to work because the business has closed due to Covid and the paychecks have gone away.
The worker needs money to pay the rent, the landlord needs the money to pay their money to the bank, and the bank needs the money because—well, because they always do. You get the picture, the economy. depends on everyone paying what they owe to the next person up the chain.
I have often thought about Americans’ particular obsession over who is deserving and the efficiency of overseeing deservedness. There is an administrative cost to everything whether private or public money is involved and at some point it’s conceivable that the cost of administration could exceed the benefits that it administrates. The Soviet Union comes to mind.
As far as the COVID money is concerned there are government watchdogs who do the analysis but—at least in the U. S. Department of Health—Congress has not provided the money to perform the oversight the law requires. I know that the Committee to Investigate will find waste (how can they not), but I
hope that they find a way to curtail waste other than blaming people.
“Investigate” implies that blame will follow. Perhaps something will follow the blame, like fixing the problem, but I have my suspicions that the goal of the investigation is only to find blame.
Montana Viewpoint has appeared in weekly and online newspapers across Montana for over 25 years. Jim Elliott served sixteen years in the Montana Legislature as a Democratic state representative and state senator. He lives on his ranch in Trout Creek.