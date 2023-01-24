The United States House of Representatives will be doing exhaustive (and exhausting) investigating into many things like Hunter Biden, Jill Biden, President Biden, and Major Biden (the Biden’s dog, which has an anger management issue).

They will also be conducting major investigations into how an enormous amount of money given to the states to combat COVID was spent fraudulently. Good. Sort of.

Montana Viewpoint has appeared in weekly and online newspapers across Montana for over 25 years. Jim Elliott served sixteen years in the Montana Legislature as a Democratic state representative and state senator. He lives on his ranch in Trout Creek.

Tags

Recommended for you