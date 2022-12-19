...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 AM Tuesday to 5 PM
MST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from Noon Wednesday to
6 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be coldest Wednesday night
through early Thursday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
United Arab Emirates Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam Almeiri, left, and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speak about the Aim for Climate Initiative in the UAE Pavilion at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Hartwell)
The U.S. government is doling out $285 million in renewable energy loan guarantees and financing as well as direct grants to farmers and other rural businesses to help them buy solar arrays and rooftop systems.
That includes six grants totaling $165,780 in Montana, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Belgrade-based Cows for Cabins LLC is receiving a $20,555 federal grant to buy a 24 kilowatt (kW) solar system. Cows for Cabins is a short-term rental company and the solar energy system will save the local company $3,644 annually, according to USDA.
Other Montana renewable energy grants announced by the Biden administration on Dec. 15 include:
• $14,175 to help Stone Tempe Fitness and Spa LLC in White Sulphur Springs to purchase a 19,58 kW solar photovoltaic system.
• $48,050 for Hi-Ball Trucking in Billings to buy a 50 kW solar array system.
• $10,991 for the 52 Ranch Inc. farming and ranching operations in Lindsay to acquire an 11 kW solar array with ground mount.
• $49,637 for J Bar L Ranches LLC , a cattle ranch in Melville, to buy a 69.52 kW solar PV system.
• $22,372 for the Moss Mountain Inn, a bed and breakfast near Columbia Falls to installed a 29.6 kW solar array.
The Biden administration also announced more than $244 million in financing and loan guarantees fo rural renewable energy providers in South Carolina, North Carolina, New York, Minnesota, Maine and other states.
“People in rural America are on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen our Country’s resilience,” U.S Transportation Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “President Biden has created a roadmap for how we can tackle the climate crisis and expand access to renewable energy infrastructure, all while creating good-paying jobs and saving people money on their energy costs. These investments underscore the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to providing funding and resources to rural people and communities across the country to help drive economic security and prosperity.”
The list of grant beneficiaries also includes money for a vegetable farm in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, trash removal service in Finksburg, Maryland, as well as a winery in Alaska, rice farm in California, poultry farms in Delaware and North Carolina. a coffee roasting operation in Florida and a pizza parlor in Michigan.
Vilsack also said there is another $300 million in potential federal outlays to rural businesses, farmers and renewable energy providers with $250 million coming from the Inflation Reduction Act.