COP27 Protests

United Arab Emirates Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam Almeiri, left, and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speak about the Aim for Climate Initiative in the UAE Pavilion at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Hartwell)

 Thomas Hartwell

The U.S. government is doling out $285 million in renewable energy loan guarantees and financing as well as direct grants to farmers and other rural businesses to help them buy solar arrays and rooftop systems.

That includes six grants totaling $165,780 in Montana, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Tags

Recommended for you