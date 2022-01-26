...Scattered snow showers expected tonight through Thursday
morning...
A fast moving weather system will increase the chances for light
snow shower activity for north-central and portions of
southwestern Montana through Thursday morning.
Little to no snow accumulations are expected for lower
elevations, but the northwestern slopes of the central and
southwest mountain ranges may see 2 to 4 inches of snow. Some
routes that are likely to be impacted by accumulating snow include
highway 200 from Great Falls to Lewistown, highway 89 from
Monarch to King's Hill, interstate 15 from Helena to Boulder, and
highway 191 from Bozeman to Big Sky.
Anyone traveling through north-central and southwest Montana
tonight through Thursday morning may encounter reduced visibility
and slippery roads. Also note that the scattered nature of this
activity may create highly variable road conditions over short
distances.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell another 0.3 percentage points in December, ending the year at 2.5 percent — the lowest unemployment rate since records started being kept in 1976, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Tuesday.
Montana’s total employment hit a record high of 531,040 workers. Payroll employment grew by 3,200 jobs, with strong growth in retail, officials said.
The number of unemployed Montanans fell to a record low 13,689 in December — a decline of 1,719 from November.
Montana has nearly 9,400 more people working in December than it did before the pandemic began in March 2020, the governor’s office said.
The unemployment rate for the U.S. dropped to 3.9 percent in December, also down 0.3 percentage points from November.
Nebraska had the lowest jobless rate in December at 1.7 percent, followed by Utah at 1.9 percent. Montana was one of 12 states with a record low unemployment rate last month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The rate of inflation increased by 0.5% in December and has risen 7% over the past 12 months, a 40-year high. The inflation was led by increases in the cost of gasoline, fuel oil and used car prices.