The Mason Moore Foundation's 2023 law enforcement calendar is now available at a dozen local locations, including Harvest Moon in Manhattan, The Jump in Gallatin Gateway and at Book Therapy and Moore in Three Forks.
Go to masonmoorefoundation.com for a full statewide listing of where to buy the $15 calendar, or purchase it online.
For the last six years, this calendar featured law enforcement officers from around the state. This year, it showcases K-9 officers, such as Gallatin County deputy Doug Lieurance and his dog "Cuddles."
Where did this idea come from? "We just came up with it," said Jodi Moore, the widow of the foundation's namesake, "to show our love and support to law enforcement across the state.
"We wanted to introduce them to people, in their official capacity. And, to help with education between the police and the public. The calendar is one way to do that," Moore said.
This is a personal mission for Jodi Moore, whose husband Mason, a Broadwater County deputy sheriff, was murdered May 16, 2017 after he tried to stop a car going 100 miles per hour at 2 a.m. on U.S. 287 south of Townsend.
The calendar is just one fund-raising arm of the foundation, which has raised almost $130,000 since it was formed after's Mason's death in 2017.
It sponsors a "Love Wins Bash" banquet every March at Bozeman's Grantree Inn. The next Bash is March 25, 2023. Tickets go on sale Feb. 1 for $50 a person or $500 a table.What's with the "Bash?"
"All the board members and i wrestled around with a lot of different ideas,' she told the Belgrade News. "And I'm from the South; I wanted something like a 'shindig' where we all could come together to talk and be with each other. That's where the Bash idea came from."
And, 'Love Wins'? "That was born out of my being frustrated and angry over losing Mason," she admitted. "He was in a uniform, and in a patrol car. That was why they killed him. This is a way to respond to to what happened to him. Mason loved loved being a police officer," Jodi Moore said.
In fact, he even had some Belgrade bona fides -- he was a volunteer with the local Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade for years. "He cared and wanted to make a difference. "This is how we can help with his work, and show our love for all first responders," Jodi Moore said.
The main work of the foundation is awarding grants to law enforcement statewide, to buy needed equipment they don't have a budget for. It most recently bought bullet proof vests for police officers in St. Ignatius.
After her husband's death, "My focus was gone. I struggled a lot," she remembered. "And I decided my focus was on my kids, clear my head. halfway through the year I decided to volunteer for the Three Forks ambulance; then, in 2020 I decided to open this store."
The 'this store' Jodi referred to is Book Therapy and Moore, her bookstore at 120B S. Main in Three Forks. "It let me be accessible to my kids and set my own hours." And, it would have been dear to mason's heart.
"Mason and I were both avid readers," Jodi continued. And, when in a bookstore, "Mason would take forever to get one book. And I like stores with places to sit and I wanted to invest in a community that took such good care of me.
"Mysteries or thrillers or local history -- I just wanted to provide that for people. And have lots of my happy things around me. To have a warm, loving environment."
How are you doing now? "Oh, I definitely have a lot of anger. I try to put it into something else. I have my good days and my bad days. I'm thankful for my kids and for all the people who've taken such good care of us. So, we're doing OK."
The foundation itself "always needs volunteers, and donations," she said. "And not just money. Auction items (for the Love Wins Bash), or to be a retail location willing to sell our calendars."
Applications for the foundation's law enforcement grants are due Feb. 1. The application is on the foundation's website.
In April, Lloyd Barrus, 66, was sentenced to life in prison for his part in the murder of Moore. He was driving while his son Marshall Barrus actually shot Moore. They were speeding, going 100 mph on the secondary state road between Townsend and Helena. That was the beginning of the scenario that would end hours and 150 miles later, just east of Missoula, when Marshall Barrus was mortally wounded by law enforcement.
This was actually the second time Lloyd Barrus had done this. In 2000, Barrus and another son, Jeffrey Barrus acted out a similr scenario in Death Valley, Calif. That high speed chase and standoff lasted 18 hours, resulted in the Barrus' shooting at a law enforcement helicopter, and Lloyd going to prison for 15 years.
Jodi Moore said that NBC Dateline spent a few weeks in Three Forks in September, working on a February episode of the program to be centered on Mason's death at the hand of a man who had already served prison time for a similar crime -- and was released by the state of California.