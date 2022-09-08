The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Deer Lodge, Gallatin,
Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Madison, Missoula, Powell,
Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties in effect until 8AM MDT 9/9/2022
This alert will be updated again at 8AM MDT 9/9/2022.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Bozeman,
Butte, and West Yellowstone are Unhealthy
As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Dillon, Hamilton,
Helena, Lewistown, and Missoula are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Broadus, Columbia Falls,
Frenchtown, Great Falls, Libby, Miles City, Seeley Lake, Sidney
are Moderate
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the
elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone
else should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and
local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or
heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged
exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of
Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
BOZEMAN – Farmers, ranchers and local food processors can learn strategies for growing and selling their products to school districts at the Montana Farm to School producer training this September.
The Montana Team Nutrition Program at Montana State University, the Montana Office of Public Instruction and project partners are offering two trainings this fall, the first beginning Sept. 15 and the second date to be announced later. The trainings are free with registration. Each is divided into three sessions over three weeks with different content each week, and it is intended that individuals will attend all three sessions. Two of the sessions will be held virtually, and one will be in person in Great Falls.
“When area farmers sell their products to schools, everyone wins,” said Aubree Roth, Montana Farm to School coordinator. “Farmers have a reliable market, dollars get recirculated in the community and, most importantly, students get to enjoy local, fresh, nutritious and delicious food.”
Producers who attend this training will:
• Learn about accessing school markets and growing products for schools.
• Hear from producers who have successfully navigated school markets.
• Gain new knowledge and resources for integrating school markets into a business plan.
• Meet local peers and experts.
• Experience school markets and farms, including a tour of Timeless Foods in Ulm.
Schools can be a strong market for local producers, with over 58% of Montana schools participating in at least one of the three core elements of farm-to-school — serving local food in school meals, growing and raising food with children, and offering food, nutrition and agriculture education — according to data collected by Montana Office of Public Instruction.