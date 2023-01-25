The high tide of inflation has eased some with a drop in gasoline prices.
But food prices — in particular eggs — continue to be sky high in Montana and across country.
Overall, the latest Consumer Price Index shows a year-over-year inflation rate of 6.5%. That is the lowest inflation levels since Oct. 2021.
But grocery store prices were still up 11.8% in December compared to a year ago.
Egg prices are up an eye-popping 59.9% from the end of 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Egg prices were also up 21.1% since November 2022, according to the CPI.
Avian flu outbreaks have combined with the post COVID-19 pandemic inflation wave to drive egg prices through the rough.
But U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island, and other worry about potential price gouging when it comes to egg prices.
Reed has written the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) asking for the agency “to open an investigation into potential price gouging and other deceptive practices by the country’s largest egg companies that appear to be contributing to cost increases for American consumers.” The Rhode Island lawmaker requested the egg price inquiry in a Jan. 24 letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan. He said price of a dozen eggs is up 138% from a year ago.
Reed notes “the largest U.S. egg producer, Cal-Maine Foods — which controls 20 percent of the retail egg market — reported record profits of $323 million as of the most recent quarter, swinging from a loss of $16.8 million during the same period in the previous year,” according to a release from the senator’s office.
“Consumers are used to seeing some volatility in the egg pricing market, but the current price spike in the industry’s favor warrants careful scrutiny. Independent federal watchdogs should look at the facts and follow the evidence to ensure consumers are treated fairly,” said Reed.
His letter notes: “Many in the egg industry have pointed to last year’s avian flu outbreak as the reason behind these substantial price increases. However, as early as May 2022 the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Economic Research Service found that “the price increase” observed in the egg sector was “much larger than the decreases in production” caused by the avian flu. Indeed, while prices are up 138%, the American Egg Board recently reported that U.S. egg producer flocks are only 6% below normal levels.”
The USDA reports more than 58.1 million chickens, turkeys and other poultry have been impacted by bird flu outbreaks. Those outbreaks usually result in the culling of birds.
Farm Action — agriculture advocacy group — is also calling for the Biden administration to investigate high egg prices via the FTC.
Cal-Maine Foods has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Eggs are not the only supermarket item where prices remain high and continue to hammer consumers.
Year-over-year prices are up 10.9% for chicken, 23.4% for flour, 15.4% for rice and pasta, 13.8% for coffee and tea and 35.8% for butter and margarine, according to year-end inflation numbers from BLS.
While gasoline prices have been down in Montana and nationally, other key spending areas are still up, according to the latest CPI.
Rents for apartments and home are up 8.3% from 12 months ago. Pet food is up 15.2% Delivery services are up 15.3%, according to the U.S. economic agency.
High inflation has hit farmers, small businesses and nonprofits. It has also prompted interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve Bank. The U.S. central bank wants to slow down spending and workers' wages to curtail inflation, according to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.