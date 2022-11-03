There were zero protests to the town of Three Forks’ plan to pay for a flood mitigation channel with a SID (Special Improvement District).
The deadline for filing a formal protest was 5 p.m. Oct. 21. At the Oct. 25 council meeting the SID was approved, which will show up on next November’s taxes, said city treasurer Kelly Smith.
For this SID to have been derailed, more than 50 percent of the town’s property owners would have had to formally protest.
“We didn’t really expect any protests,” Smith said. “It’s a really good thing for Three Forks.”
Living up to its name, and surrounded by rivers, flooding is an ever-present reality for the town. Within the last decade, the town learned that FEMA was redrawing its Three Forks floodplain maps. That was very bad news for Three Forks — the proposed new map would have moved a large part of Three Forks into the official “Floodway” a designation precluding all development.
Problems and solutions segued here — and the city pursued a federal grant to build a grass-lined flood mitigation channel to intercept flood waters west of town and divert them back to the Jefferson River without going through Three Forks.
The city is on a shortlist for the FEMA grant, but won’t know if it gets the grant until probably March, Smith said.
In a one-size-fits-all, the 20-year SID will annually charge all property owners $194 each for the construction of the channel, and $20 for maintenance. With 993 property parcels in town, this should raise the $3 million that Three Forks needs to pony up as its share of the FEMA grant, Smith said.
“We slightly overcharged (on the SID figures) since we don’t have final figures on the easements,” Smith added. “It could come in less. We went for max because that what’s we have to do.”
The city is now negotiating for two farmland easements it will need for the channel west of town.
In other business Monday night, the council weeded, billed and put property liens on two property owners who had refused to control the weeds on their property. The town had had to weed and mow the property of the local Family Dollar Store and a property owner from Arizona, both who had repeatedly refused to control the weeds on their properties.
“We passed an ordinance giving us the authority to do this; one parcel was $405 and the other $280,” said Smith.