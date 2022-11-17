...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Any
additional snow accumulations will be less than 1 inch. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills
as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from Midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on reduced visibility in blowing snow. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 30 minutes. Hypothermia is possible if precautions
are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
&&
The Gallatin Rest Home is pictured here on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
A voter approved tax increase will help to keep the Gallatin County Rest Home afloat while skilled nursing facilities around the state close their doors.
Unofficial final election results from the Gallatin County Elections Office showed that voters approved a mill levy to support the struggling facility with 62% of the vote.
The approval allows the Gallatin County Commission to levy up to nine mills to support the facility.
All nine mills combined would be about $3.9 million in taxpayer money. The estimated annual tax increase for a home in the county with a taxable value of $500,000 would be $60.75, according to county documents.
The commission previously subsidized the rest home for $1.5 million.
Darcel Vaughn, the rest home administrator, said that it felt great knowing that voters supported the rest home and that the facility would remain open.
Vaughn is still fine-tuning how to use the money. She said that up to $700,000 would be used for facility improvements. Vaughn said that in the three years she has been with the rest home, the facility has not had a budget for improvements.
“It’s not going to be a miraculous fix overnight because the majority of the money is just going to go to keeping the doors open,” Vaughn said.
The facility needs new windows in the rehabilitation wing, and will soon need a new roof. One of the first improvements will be getting air conditioning in the building.
The Gallatin County Rest Home is also the last skilled nursing facility in the county after the closure of Bridger Rehab and Care earlier this year.
When Bridger closed, about 30 residents were displaced around the state — some were transferred to the rest home.
Some of those residents ended up at the Beartooth Manor in Columbus. That facility is slated to close in January, according to Beartooth Manor’s website.
Vaughn said that some of the Bridger residents that moved that facility might be coming back to the rest home and the money from the mill levy would be useful in supporting them.
However, the money will not be immediately available for the facility.
Commissioner Zach Brown said that the county would not levy the taxes until next year. Discussions on including the rest home mills in the next budget would likely begin early next year, he said.
It’s likely that the commission will levy all nine mills in next year’s budget, Brown said.
Brown said the main goal is still to convince the Legislature and Gov. Greg Gianforte to prioritize increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates for skilled nursing facilities like the rest home.
Medicaid reimbursement rates, which are used for patient care, increased by .3% last year. That meant that reimbursements in the rest home marginally increased to $212.93 per bed in the facility.
The hope is that if Medicaid reimbursements increase, then the county can pull back on using taxpayer money for the rest home.
“In a perfect world, (we) levy these mills for a couple of years to stabilize things, and then stop levying them altogether,” Brown said.