Gallatin Rest Home

The Gallatin Rest Home is pictured here on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Bozeman Daily Chronicle

A voter approved tax increase will help to keep the Gallatin County Rest Home afloat while skilled nursing facilities around the state close their doors.

Unofficial final election results from the Gallatin County Elections Office showed that voters approved a mill levy to support the struggling facility with 62% of the vote.

Tags

Recommended for you