Stephanie Wettstein, associate professor in Chemical & Biological Engineering, poses for a portrait in her Cobleigh Hall lab at Montana State University on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Bozeman. Wettstein recently received a NSF grant to develop improved processes for making plastic for the food/beverage industry using biomass from corn and other ag products.
BOZEMAN — A Montana State University chemical engineering professor has won a pair of national awards for her work to develop innovative approaches for instructing her students and preparing them for their careers.
Stephanie Wettstein, associate professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering in MSU’s Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering, received the Education and Outreach Award from the Separations Division of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers at the division’s annual award dinner on Nov. 13. The honor comes in the wake of her winning the Society of Women Engineers’ 2022 Emerging Engineering Educator award this past summer.
“It’s exciting to receive this recognition highlighting the educational opportunities we provide for our students,” said Wettstein, who teaches a junior-level class about chemical engineering unit operations as well as a related senior-level lab course.
The award from the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, one of six given to faculty and industry professionals, recognizes Wettstein’s “engaging of students with novel teaching materials to improve student learning.” The award comes with a $5,000 honorarium that will support Wettstein and an MSU undergraduate assistant in developing a new set of computer applications that will allow her students to interact with images of equipment commonly used in her chemical engineering lab. The goal is to provide a more visual means of learning and offer students a way of searching out information independently, she said.
The award from the Society of Women Engineers in August honored Wettstein’s educational excellence and contributions to the engineering field and highlighted her work to transform the senior-level lab class with colleague Jennifer Brown, associate professor of chemical and biological engineering. In the new, unique course, students — with a hint of humor — pretend they are interns for a fictional company called FAVRE Corp., sharing a name with the famed former quarterback of the Green Bay Packers in Wettstein’s home state, and come up with practical solutions to industrial problems.
“Students give a lot of positive feedback about their experience in the class,” said Abbie Richards, head of the chemical and biological engineering department. It’s one example of how Wettstein leverages her several years of industry experience to provide students with a learning experience that sets them up for success after graduation, Richards said.
Last summer, Wettstein received a three-year, $450,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to develop improved methods of making a bio-based plastic called PEF, similar to the PET plastic commonly used for food packaging. The project aims to find a better way of turning the sugars in biomass, like that left over after harvesting oil seeds of camelina, into an intermediate chemical that can then be made into PEF more efficiently and using less water. She discusses her research in class, which “really resonates with our students when they can see practical work that benefits society,” Richards said.
Wettstein has served as the faculty adviser for MSU’s student chapter of the Society of Women Engineers since 2013 and recruits female students so that they usually make up more than half of the people working in her lab, she said. Working with students on research is rewarding because it provides opportunities for mentorship while solving real-world problems, she added.
In 2019, Wettstein won the engineering college’s Excellence in Teaching Award for overall teaching. Last January, she also won MSU’s Teaching Innovation Award for her work to transform her senior-level lab class.