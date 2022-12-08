Stephanie Wettstein

Stephanie Wettstein, associate professor in Chemical & Biological Engineering, poses for a portrait in her Cobleigh Hall lab at Montana State University on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Bozeman. Wettstein recently received a NSF grant to develop improved processes for making plastic for the food/beverage industry using biomass from corn and other ag products.

 MSU Photo by Colter Peterson

BOZEMAN — A Montana State University chemical engineering professor has won a pair of national awards for her work to develop innovative approaches for instructing her students and preparing them for their careers.

Stephanie Wettstein, associate professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering in MSU’s Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering, received the Education and Outreach Award from the Separations Division of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers at the division’s annual award dinner on Nov. 13. The honor comes in the wake of her winning the Society of Women Engineers’ 2022 Emerging Engineering Educator award this past summer.

