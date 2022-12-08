MSU Nursing

Montana State faculty and AHEC to lead $4 million nursing grant to develop rural clinical resources.

BOZEMAN – Montana State University’s Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing was recently awarded a grant of nearly $4 million to strengthen clinical faculty and preceptor training in rural states across the West.

The grant, which comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration, will be administered by Molly Secor, the nursing college’s associate dean for research, in collaboration with the university’s Montana Office of Rural Health and Area Health Education Center. The MORH/AHEC office, which is housed within the nursing college, focuses on workforce development and health care facility support for rural Montana.

