BOZEMAN — Montana State University Extension and Montana Wool Growers Association are offering a beginner wool harvesting school on Oct. 13-16, at locations in Billings and Molt. The school is for those who want to learn how to shear their own small flock or take a step toward becoming a professional shearer.

Participants will learn marketing and business skills relevant to the wool industry, become familiar with the shearing machine and shearing tools and gain hands-on experience shearing sheep in a way that maintains a quality wool clip and minimizes stress to the sheep and shearer.

