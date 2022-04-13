WHY ARE YOU RUNNING?
I am seeking the trustee position because my community is important to me. I want to help make a positive impact on our next generation, while taking care of our teachers and faculty. Belgrade is growing so rapidly; changes are inevitable, and a growth mindset will be crucial.
WHAT IS YOUR BACKGROUND/EXPERIENCE?
First and foremost, my primary experience is that I am a mother! I am a mother to two children with completely different personalities (daughter Olivia, a freshman at Belgrade High, and son Morgan, a sixth-grader at Belgrade Middle). It is important for the school board to take the different personalities, opinions, strengths/weaknesses, and interests throughout our school district into sincere consideration when making decisions that will affect so many families.
I naturally tend to take on leadership roles in groups that I become a member of. I have held two other board positions in the past: the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Gallatin USBC (Bowling) Board. While on the chamber board for a three-year term, I held the secretary/treasurer, vice president, and president positions.
I have been very involved with the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce. When I first started working in Belgrade in 2012, I immediately joined the Membership Services Committee. I later became chair of the committee. I held the chair position for the Fall Festival Raffle for several years until I was required to step down by my firm. In addition to serving as raffle chair, I have always served at the Fall Festival barbecue and was in charge of the barbecue dishes for several years. I also held the chair position of the Belgrade Business Link Networking Group.
I am very open-minded and honest. I am good at seeing points from different angles when evaluating decisions. I am kind and easy to work with. I always look for the good in people. I act with my heart.
IN YOUR OPINION, WHAT ARE THE MOST PRESSING ISSUES FACING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND HOW WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE THEM HANDLED?
In my mind, we have three primary focuses for our school district. These are to provide a good education to the children, to support the programs/athletics that keep our children busy and active, and to make sound financial decisions to take care of our taxpayers.
Providing a good education to our children starts with our teachers and faculty. We need to take care of them. We need to make sure that they have the tools and curriculum necessary to excel. We need to make sure they can make a living. We want to keep them in our district! As parents, we have to partner up with our children's teachers. We need to be on the same page and think as a team. The happier our teachers and faculty are, the more they will love what they do every day, and that love will positively affect our children.
Communication is key to success. I would love for our teachers, faculty, and children to have more of a voice. Perhaps a teacher liaison and student liaison could be invited to attend board meetings and even have a vote. We need to hear from those individuals IN the schools when making decisions on their behalf.
The programs/athletics that our children can be involved in keeps them active and out of trouble. We need to keep our children busy outside of school hours. I am definitely not closed minded to only supporting programs that my own children are in. Every program should be supported to the best of our ability. All programs should be treated equally. We should do our best to help the families on a tighter budget to keep their children involved. Again, we need to be open to all sorts of different personalities and interests.
Our taxpayers financially provide for our school district. The significant growth that Belgrade is experiencing has forced us to request levies to be passed to pay for this growth. While future requests are inevitable, I do think that we should be sure to review internal costs. One example would be to review the cost of insurance. Reducing this cost would be an immediate raise for teachers and faculty without affecting our taxpayers. Hopefully there are other areas that could be open to change/improvement to improve our overall budget.
WHAT ELSE WOULD YOU LIKE VOTERS TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I am committed to the Belgrade community. I want to give back. I have lived here since 2007 and am here to stay. My entire immediate family lives in the Gallatin Valley. My three brothers and parents own and operate High Country Paving in Belgrade.
While I have lived in Montana for more than half of my life (24 years) and consider myself a Montanan, I grew up on a farm in North Dakota.
It is pertinent that I make voters aware that I will be required to abstain from casting a vote on bonds. I am a financial advisor who sells bonds, and my vote would prohibit my firm from selling them to our clients.
TELL US ONE FUN FACT ABOUT YOURSELF
Oddly, this has been the hardest question for me to answer! My most prized possession is my baby grand piano. It’s an old piano that doesn’t hold much value and has lots of imperfections, but it was always my childhood dream to have one. And I will never forget the day that my parents and younger brother surprised me with it.