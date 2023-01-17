It’s all about improving outcomes for children. As President of Mountain States Policy Center, I’m proud to announce the launch of "Education Choice Improves Outcomes."

This interactive effort includes seven new informational videos, an interactive website, a complete listing of programs, debunking myths, and much more. Our recent Idaho Poll showed a third of Idahoans are not familiar with education choice, but when they know about it, they overwhelmingly approve.

Tags

Recommended for you