Garrity Wildlife Management Area

The Garrity Wildlife Management Area in Anaconda

 Ciara Pares Kempf/The Montana Standard

Backers of a citizen initiative on elk management said they will push for a new conservation trust fund during the next Legislature with proceeds benefiting wildlife habitat on both public and private lands.

Members of the Montana Citizen Elk Management Coalition recently announced the proposal during a press conference at sporting goods store Capital Sports in Helena. Pointing to similar trusts in states such as Wyoming and Nevada, the idea is still largely conceptual but would put $200 million of the state’s approximately $2.4 billion budget surplus into the “Montana Legacy Trust” with about $6-$8 million in annual interest funding habitat projects.

Tags

Recommended for you