In the past three years, the district has successfully navigated many challenges ranging from keeping kids in school during the pandemic to managing growth within the district. I'd like to carry that momentum to other areas, such as revising student curriculum and adding additional online learning options.
WHAT IS YOUR BACKGROUND/EXPERIENCE?
I am a software engineer by trade and also have an extensive background in economics, finance and construction. I've used this experience to contribute to many administrative decisions and to provide direction for the district.
IN YOUR OPINION, WHAT ARE THE MOST PRESSING ISSUES FACING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND HOW WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE THEM HANDLED?
Growth in the city of Belgrade and within the school district necessitates the need for additional planning, facilities, and employees. We are also struggling to provide competitive wages which keep pace with the cost of living in the Gallatin Valley. These increases are typically covered (passed) to local taxpayers in the form of levies. I'd like to see the state adjust funding levels based off a cost-of-living index - which is easier said than done.
I'm also concerned about budget cuts and their effect on lower income students. Ultimately, it's most important to educate and provide children with the skills needed to be a successful, self-sustaining adult. I'm not a big fan of government assistance, but reductions in programs used during a child's formative years will probably cause some of our students to be dependent on equivalent social programs in adulthood.
WHAT ELSE WOULD YOU LIKE VOTERS TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
Even though I'm somewhat introverted by nature, I've really enjoyed working with the district employees and speaking with parents whom I may not have ever met otherwise. Volunteering has increased my awareness to the issues faced by district employees and students, as well as enriched my life in terms of the involvement and formation of the education of my own children (three daughters in Belgrade Schools, grades 6, 10 and 12).
TELL US ONE FUN FACT ABOUT YOURSELF
I am somewhat mechanically inclined and enjoy fixing broken cars and appliances in my spare time.