...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO
6 AM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Gallatin Valley and Madison River Valley.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening
commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of heavy snow will push through the
area Wednesday morning, bringing a sudden reduction in visibility
and rapid accumulations. This could cause the morning commute to
be very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
A bartender pours a beer McMenamin's Tavern in Philadelphia, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Inflation continues to confront consumers even as three recent bank failures confront the Federal Reserve Bank. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
U.S. consumers continue to see high prices for housing, groceries and items such as airfares, apparel, pet food and car insurance even as top line inflation numbers ease some from recent four-decade highs.
The U.S. inflation rate came in at 6% year-over-year, according to new Consumer Price Index released Tuesday.
That is the lowest year-over-year inflation rate since Sept. 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. For the month, U.S. consumer prices were up 0.4% in February after a 0.6% jump in prices in January, BLS announced.
Still, prices for housing and food remain stubbornly high.
High housing costs accounted for the bulk of the monthly inflation increase.
“The index for shelter was the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, accounting for over 70 percent of the increase, with the indexes for food, recreation, and household furnishings and operations also contributing,” BLS said in its CPI announcement.
Overall, housing costs were 8.1% in February compared to a year ago and 0.8% for the month. Rents are up 8.2% from a year ago as lack of affordable housing continues to vex many communities.d
Grocery prices are still challenging consumers with a 10.2% jump in prices over the past 12 months, according to the CPI.
There also continues to be some eye-popping prices at the supermarket. That includes a 55.4% year-over-year increase egg prices with bird flu outbreaks conspiring with global inflation trends.
Hot dogs (up 11%), bread (up 15.8%),fresh produce (5.3%), canned vegetables(14.5%), butter and margarine (26.9%) and rice and pasta (13.6%) also posted continued year-over-year price increases.
Outside of the food and housing realm, gasoline prices have continued to ease since their record highs last year and some food items such as bacon and beef have eased.
But other transportation and travel related costs are still high.
Air fares are 26.4% higher than a year ago. Car insurance (up 14.5%), motor vehicle repairs (up 17.7%) and delivery services (up 14.4%) are also confronting consumers.
Pet food prices are up 15.2% since last year, spirits, beer and wine are up 4.9% and apparel price tags are also higher, according BLS.
The Federal Reserve Bank has been raising interest rates to try to combat high inflation but the three recent bank failures this month (Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank) puts pressure on the U.S. central bank to ease up on rate hikes that have stressed banks' bottom lines.