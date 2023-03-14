Jobs Report

A bartender pours a beer McMenamin's Tavern in Philadelphia, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Inflation continues to confront consumers even as three recent bank failures confront the Federal Reserve Bank. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

 Matt Rourke

U.S. consumers continue to see high prices for housing, groceries and items such as airfares, apparel, pet food and car insurance even as top line inflation numbers ease some from recent four-decade highs.

The U.S. inflation rate came in at 6% year-over-year, according to new Consumer Price Index released Tuesday.

