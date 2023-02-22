Gallatin CD Rancher Roundtable - 1

The Gallatin Conservation District is hosting a “Rancher Roundtable'' series monthly from March through June. Guest speakers Dave Scott (Highland Sheep Farms), Pete and Meagan Lannan (Barney Creek Livestock) and Sam Wyffles/Thomas Bass (MSU Extension) will be sharing the stories of their lands and regenerative practices.

Approaching our agricultural system on a smaller scale: local farms on land we know, producing goods for those within our communities, makes us put more thought and care into what we are growing and where it is going.

Regenerative farming looks at our food system in a web approach rather than the linear fashion that is currently being used to run our industrial agricultural economy. Regenerative farming helps improve the health and quality of not only ourselves and who we are growing our goods for, but also the health of our land, water, wildlife and soils for future generations.

