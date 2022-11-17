...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Any
additional snow accumulations will be less than 1 inch. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills
as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from Midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on reduced visibility in blowing snow. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 30 minutes. Hypothermia is possible if precautions
are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
&&
Cindy Renee (Watts) Counts of Townsend Mt passed away on November 14, 2022 after over a year long battle with cancer. She was 62 years old. She was born on September 13th 1960 to her parents Don and Leona “Niff” Counts in Bozeman, Mt and grew up in Belgrade, Mt.
Cindy had two children, Desirae in 1980 and then Cameron in 1987. She had two grandchildren Hayden and Tori. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren and would do anything for them, she loved all of her furry pets along the way and most recently Spikey, Hunny, Max and many grandogs.
Cindy loved anything outdoors with her family and friends, she enjoyed years of camping at Canyon Ferry, water skiing, jet skiing, snow skiing and loved gardening with Granny (Babe). She loved mountain drives, mushroom hunting with family, laughing and joking around and recently her Tuesday night studies with her girlfriends. She was always tough as nails, worked hard and could master about anything she tried. Cindy fought cancer hard up until her last day. She will be so greatly missed in our lives and memories will live on.
Cindy is survived by her children, Desirae (Conway) Bandy of Townsend and Cameron (Leah) Bucher of Bozeman; her grandchildren Hayden (Cheyenne) Bandy and Tori Bandy of Townsend; her nephew Cory Counts and his mother Lisa of Belgrade; her Uncle Bill (Alison) Counts of Belgrade and their children; her friend of years Pat Bucher; her brother Terry and her many other extended family and friends.
Cindy is predeceased by her father Don Counts; mother Leona “Niff” Lenehan; Grandparents; Art and Babe Lenehan, Dorothy and Allen Counts; brothers Bud and baby Counts and nephew Shane Counts.
A celebration of life may be planned for a later time for family and close friends. Donations on Cindy’s behalf may be made to the Bozeman Cancer Center.