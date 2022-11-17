Cindy (Watts) Counts

Cindy (Watts) Counts

Cindy Renee (Watts) Counts of Townsend Mt passed away on November 14, 2022 after over a year long battle with cancer. She was 62 years old. She was born on September 13th 1960 to her parents Don and Leona “Niff” Counts in Bozeman, Mt and grew up in Belgrade, Mt.

Tags

Recommended for you