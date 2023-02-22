Funeral notices

STRADLEY — Roger Stradley, 84, of Bozeman passed away Monday, Feb. 20. A Visitation will be held March 3, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. A Memorial Service will be held March 4, 2 p.m.. at Hope Lutheran Church. The Graveside Service will be held March 6, at 10:30 a.m in Choteau, Montana.

