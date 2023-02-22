Funeral notices

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
STRADLEY — Roger Stradley, 84, of Bozeman passed away Monday, Feb. 20. A Visitation will be held March 3, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. A Memorial Service will be held March 4, 2 p.m.. at Hope Lutheran Church. The Graveside Service will be held March 6, at 10:30 a.m in Choteau, Montana.
CRABTREE — Marion Crabtree, 80, of Belgrade passed away Sunday, Feb. 19. Services are pending.
BOWERS — A Celebration of Life for Allan Bowers will be March 3, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Valley View Golf Club.
KEIRLE — Bonnie Keirle passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 10, from a brief illness, with her family by her side. Gatherings for friends and family will be held at a later date.
LIFKA — Louise Lifka, 89, of Bozeman passed away Sat., Feb. 11. No services are planned at this time.
OSBORNE — Charles Osborne, 62, of Belgrade passed away Sunday, Feb,.12.