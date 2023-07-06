Syrian girl washes her hands in a sink. In Syria, nearly two thirds of water treatment plants, half pumping stations and one third of water towers have been damaged because of the ongoing civil war.. Nearly half of the people rely on alternative and often unsafe water sources to meet or complement their water needs and at least 70% of the discharged sewage is untreated, according to the WHO and UNICEF.
A young girl in Pakistan collects water. A new report estimates 1.8 billion people worldwide do not have running water in their homes.
Shehzad Noorani
Large swaths of the world, including in Vietnam (pictured), have to fetch water from wells and other sources outside their homes.
Truong Viet Hung
More than one of out of five people across the world — 1.8 billion people — do not have running water at home, according to new estimates from UNICEF and the World Health Organization. Access to clean drinking water and water at home is most challenging in Papua New Guinea as well as African countries such as Niger, Chad, Ethiopia, Somalia and Uganda, according to World Vision Inc, a Christian charity group.
Those 1.8 billion people. — roughy 22.5% of the world’s 8 billion people — frequently rely on women and girls to fetch water from wells, bodies of waters and other sources. That creates safety and other challenges, according to UNICEF and the WHO.