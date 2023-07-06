More than one of out of five people across the world — 1.8 billion people — do not have running water at home, according to new estimates from UNICEF and the World Health Organization. Access to clean drinking water and water at home is most challenging in Papua New Guinea as well as African countries such as Niger, Chad, Ethiopia, Somalia and Uganda, according to World Vision Inc, a Christian charity group.

Those 1.8 billion people. — roughy 22.5% of the world’s 8 billion people — frequently rely on women and girls to fetch water from wells, bodies of waters and other sources. That creates safety and other challenges, according to UNICEF and the WHO.

