Belgrade resident and U.S. Senator. Steve Daines recounted for the Belgrade News Tuesday his "harrowing" tale of being in "Twitter Jail" for posing with a dead antelope.
Daines told the Belgrade News that he and his wife, Cindy, had been hunting in the same Roundup area for the last 20 years.
"A quick background is that I'm a lifelong Montana hunter and fisherman," he said. "Last fall, Cindy and I both harvested a couple of nice bucks. On Jan. 1 I put a photo of the two of us, with an antelope, on my Twitter feed."
Late Monday night, Feb. 6, "I got a message from Twitter, with no warning, that I was locked out of my account. The statement they'd put on my account said 'this (hunting) picture violates our rules against violence. If you want to unlock your account you must delete your profile image.'
"This became a national story, all across Montana and the national press. Elon Musk reached out to me personally this afternoon, and said the Twitter policy would be re-evaluated. Elon quickly took action. The picture is back up," Daines said.
Early Tuesday afternoon, Twitter owner Musk said in a tweet -- of course -- that the situation was “being fixed.”
“Policy against showing blood in profile pic is being amended to ‘clearly showing blood without clicking on the profile pic,’” he said. “The intent is to avoid people being forced to see gruesome profile pics.”
Daines, a Montana Republican who is a vocal critic of President Joe Biden's handling of the China spy balloon, is concerned about the intersections of social media, free speech and censorship.
"Fellow Montanans from all over the state rallied behind me, as we battle this big tech company from San Francisco. He (Musk) understands the importance of free speech. These Bay Area tech companies can't keep imposing their beliefs on us," Daines said. "They should be more tolerant of us foilks in Montana."
In an official statement from his Senate office, Daines said that "Free speech is a bedrock of our country. And he (Musk) acted quickly to reinstate my Twitter account after being made aware of its suspension. The initial ban was disappointing given the fact that it is no different than photos Montanans share on social media every day.
"It's our Montana way of life and we are proud of it. The rest of the country benefits from the acceptance of diverse thoughts and values, including Montana values.
As of Tuesday, Daines’s @SteveDaines Twitter account did not show his profile or background photos, and posts going back as far as last Friday showed a statement that read, “@SteveDaines’s account is temporarily unavailable because it violates the Twitter Media Policy.”
That policy includes provisions saying users could not publish graphic media or adult content on their banner images or profile header, among other places.
Daines said he's been inundated with other members of Congress sending him their hunting photos. "And fellow Montanans from all over the state," he siad.
Other Republicans rallied around Daines on Twitter and defended the Montana Republican.
“This is the family photo that got @SteveDaines put in twitter jail. Stop censoring our Montana way of life! Great shot, Cindy!” tweeted U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Montana, who included the photo of Daines and his wife with an antelope buck..
“Twitter has ridiculously suspended Sen. @SteveDaines because his profile picture is of him and his wife hunting…What a disgrace!” said Donald Trump Jr. in a post on Twitter.
So how's the food in Twitter jail? "Mediocre," Daines laughed, "but you can't beat the rent."