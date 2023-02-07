U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, saw his account Twitter account suspended Monday night and then reinstated Tuesday, Feb. 7, after he posted a picture of himself and his wife with an antelope killed during a hunt.

“Last night the senator was notified his Twitter account was locked because his profile picture violated their rules against ‘graphic violence.’ The picture is of him and his wife Cindy with a Montana antelope,” Daines office said in a statement to the Belgrade News. “Our team has reached out to Twitter to get this resolved because the Senator believes it is preposterous that a picture of him and his wife hunting—an activity that is engrained in the Montana way of life—would be against Twitter rules.”

