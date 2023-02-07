A fictitious mugshot posted on Twitter of U.S. Sen. Steve Daines of Montana by GOP colleague Ted Cruz of Texas after the former was temporarily restricted from the social media platform after posting a hunting photo feature a felled antelope.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and his wife, Cindy, posing with a felled antelope after a hunting excursion. Twitter temporarily suspended the Montana Republican's account
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, saw his account Twitter account suspended Monday night and then reinstated Tuesday, Feb. 7, after he posted a picture of himself and his wife with an antelope killed during a hunt.
“Last night the senator was notified his Twitter account was locked because his profile picture violated their rules against ‘graphic violence.’ The picture is of him and his wife Cindy with a Montana antelope,” Daines office said in a statement to the Belgrade News. “Our team has reached out to Twitter to get this resolved because the Senator believes it is preposterous that a picture of him and his wife hunting—an activity that is engrained in the Montana way of life—would be against Twitter rules.”
Daines, who lives in Belgrade, has been aggressive in his criticism of President Joe Biden for not shooting down a China spy balloon that flew over Montana and its nuclear missile sites and much of the U.S. before being shot down over the South Carolina coast.
“My wife is a great shot. What can I say?,” Daines said in a statement provided by his office.
Twitter rules prohibit posting of violent or sexual behavior in banner images and cover photos and does not permit “media depicting excessively gory content, sexual violence and/or assault.” The San Francisco-based social media platform has not yet responded to a request for comment
Conservatives and hunting advocates criticized Twitter’s move.
“If you don’t like hunting, fine, don’t go. But don’t censor others who disagree. And I’m pretty sure this is a formal job responsibility for a senator from Montana,” said U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
Cruz posted a fictitious mug shot featuring Daines on Twitter. The Montana senator reposted the image after his account was reinstated.
“I am grateful Elon Musk reached out to me to resolve this issue and am glad that he recognizes that free speech is a bedrock of our country, and acted quickly to reinstate my Twitter account after being made aware of its suspension,” Daines said in a statement. “The initial ban over the profile photo of my wife and me after a successful Montana antelope hunt was disappointing given the fact that it is no different than photos Montanans share on social media every day. It’s our Montana way of life and we are proud of it. I am glad Elon Musk recognizes this. The rest of the country benefits from the acceptance of diverse thoughts and values, including Montana values.”