A mother and son will pay $15,000 in damages and have lost hunting privileges in Oregon for three years after shooting and killing two bear cubs near the Oregon coast in October.
According to state officials and Lincoln County court documents, Gail Faye Freer, 52,, and her son Corey Douglas Loving II, 29, both of Siletz, Oregon, were trespassing on private land when they spotted a bear cub wandering among blackberry bushes.
“Freer encouraged Loving to shoot the cub, which he did,” according to the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife. “The two decided to return later to retrieve the bear when they were certain it had died. When they returned, they spotted a cub foraging in the same place. Loving shot it, thinking it was the same bear. Loving and Freer eventually approached the bushes expecting to find a single bear cub with two gunshot wounds. Instead, they found two bear cubs, each with a fatal gunshot wound.”
Oregon State Police received a call on its Turn in Poacher tip line several days after the cubs were killed. It is illegal to hunt bear cubs under one year old as well as mother bears with young cubs.
The cubs still had baby teeth and were approximately 8 months old, according to ODFW District Wildlife Biologist Jason Kirchner.
“There is no excuse for taking two 8-month-old bear cubs, plus the meat was not taken care of and went to waste,” Kirchner said, “This is a loss to Oregonians and to those who respect, value, enjoy, and manage our state’s wildlife resources.”