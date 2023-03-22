The Manhattan School District will hold its Annual School Election on May 2, 2023, and will include a Trustee election and requests for technology and general fund operating levies in both the elementary and high school districts.
There are two Trustee seats open this year. We have one seat in the Manhattan School District #3 and one in the Manhattan High School District #3. Incumbents Mike Swan and Ethan Severson and newcomer Melinda Yager have filed for the open seats. Candidates have until Thursday, March 23, to file a petition with the District Office.
The elementary district has a general fund operating budget shortfall of $245,675.15 due to declining enrollment. The District is requesting a General Fund Operating Levy of $44,889.30.
This is the maximum amount that may be requested for the elementary district. The levy is not for “extra stuff.” Without the levy, the elementary district will be faced with the challenge of cutting $245,675.15 from next year’s budget. Even with a levy, the district is challenged with reducing general fund operating costs by $200,675.15. How will the District reduce the general fund operating costs in the elementary district? Primarily through reduction in force.
Certified staff in the elementary district will be reduced by at least four teachers. The district will also make cuts or reductions to the middle school athletic program.
The high school district has a general fund operating budget shortfall of $160,396.63 due to declining enrollment. The District is requesting a General Fund Operating Levy of $150,293.31.
This is the maximum amount that may be requested for the high school district. Again, the levy is not for “extra stuff.” With the levy, there will be no need for a reduction in force. Without a levy, the district will need to reduce its general fund operating costs by $160,396.63.
How will the district reduce the general fund operating costs in the high school? Certified staff will be reduced by as many as three teachers. There will be reductions to the high school athletic program. Some varsity and sub-varsity programs may be cut. The district is also considering cutting non-conference games and placing limits on travel. Facility use fees may be increased to take pressure off of the general fund in the area of maintenance costs.
Both districts will run technology levies. The total annual cost for technology in the Manhattan School District (K-12) is $158,000. 2003 perpetual technology levies (K-12) fund $43,000 of our annual technology costs (K-12). All other technology costs must come from other funds in the district, including the general fund.
Federal COVID money has been instrumental in meeting the technology needs of the district. The elementary district is requesting $91,500, in addition to the current $18,500. If this technology levy is approved, it will be limited to 10 years at $110,000.00. The high school district is requesting $30,500, in addition to the current $24,500.
If this technology levy is approved, it will be limited to 10 years at $55,000.00. The new technology levies would cover all or most of our annual technology costs. More importantly for next year’s general fund operating costs, passage of a new technology levy will reduce the elementary district’s general fund operating costs by $41,600, and will reduce general fund operating costs in the high school district by $21,250.
All community stakeholders are invited to participate in the monthly Superintendent Advisory Council meeting, held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30pm in the Manhattan High School Activities Room. The Superintendent Advisory Council is NOT a decision making body.
The purpose of the council is to solicit input from stakeholders on matters important to the District. Input is taken into consideration during the decision making process. The April meeting will continue our focus on technology and general fund operating levies, specifically, reductions in cost to the elementary and high school general fund operating budgets.
Decisions that will be made after the Annual School Election on May 2 will have a significant impact on our schools. This is your opportunity for input on what those decisions will be.
Brian K. Ayers is superintendent of the Manhattan School District #3.