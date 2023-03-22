The Manhattan School District will hold its Annual School Election on May 2, 2023, and will include a Trustee election and requests for technology and general fund operating levies in both the elementary and high school districts.

There are two Trustee seats open this year. We have one seat in the Manhattan School District #3 and one in the Manhattan High School District #3. Incumbents Mike Swan and Ethan Severson and newcomer Melinda Yager have filed for the open seats. Candidates have until Thursday, March 23, to file a petition with the District Office.

