Wild horses

Wild horses have roamed the Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range in south-central Montana since it was created in 1971. The Bureau of Land Management is taking comments on planning documents related to its management of the wild horses in the area.

 BLM / Jana Wilson

The Pryor Mountain wild horse herd would be reduced by about 55 animals next year in the first of several planned “gathers” under a proposal from the Bureau of Land Management.

These details, along with insight to the herd’s health and genetics, are contained in the agency’s Joint Herd Management Area Plan Revision, Wild Horse Gather Plan and Proposed RMP Plan Amendment released for public comment last week. Comments on the 88-page document are being taken through April 14.

Tags

Recommended for you