Water, water, everywhere ...
At the confluence of three rivers — the Madison, Jefferson and Gallatin — Three Forks is surrounded by water. It’s a blessing and a curse.
Too much water and a flooded, underwater town deals with one reality. Not enough water in a hot summer, and Three Forks has to go to voluntary use restrictions, like earlier this summer.
By next summer, the “not-enough-water” problem could be a thing of the past, according to Three Forks City Treasurer Kelly Smith.
Smith told the Belgrade News that Three Forks “has federal COVID relief, ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds” to the tune of $4.1 million. The city itself is pitching in $960,000, with $500,000 from the county and $2 million from the state.
The plan is to have drilled 10 test wells, with the hope that four or five will be productive. In August, the five city wells that recharge the city’s reservoir couldn’t keep up with residents’ usage.
At the time, Mayor Randy Johnston said the wells were down “120 gallons a minute” in production, due to the drought, when they usually could count on a production of 300 gallons a minutes.
This summer, the perfect storm of continued development and a hot, dry summer led the city to ask residents to voluntarily restrict water use.
The five city wells were just putting out a combined total of 120 gallons a minute.
“The reservoir just wasn’t getting filled up at night,” Smith explained.
A stop-gap remedy was to ask residents to voluntarily water just at night, to inspect for and repair leaks, to only run full dishwasher loads.
“Now the weather has cooled and it’s filling up,” said Smith.
The city has seven parks, covering just over nine acres, and “Tom Bertagnolli Park and Fields” is the sole park not on a well.
“This fall it should be,” Smith said. “We are using ARPA money.”
“Ten wells have been drilled (so far) and we’re using half of them. The city’s ‘best’ well is from the 1920s, and “it’s an old well but it does well.”
Johnston said the city was hoping the new wells could bring the city’s production up to “five or six hundred gallons a minute.”
Kelly concluded that “Everything comes back to the flood plain (map). It comes full circle and will open up a lot of development on the west side of town.’ And that new development will need water— hopefully from Three Fork’s new wells.
