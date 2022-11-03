Two conservation groups and an angler from Butte have threatened to sue a federal agency over its 2020 decision not to list Montana’s population of Arctic grayling as a threatened or endangered species.
Attorneys from EarthJustice, representing the Center for Biological Diversity, Western Watersheds Project and Butte resident Pat Munday, last week sent the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service a 60-day notice of intent to sue the agency over its 2020 finding for the fish species.
After conducting a 12-month analysis, the agency determined in 2020 that Endangered Species Act protections were not warranted for the Upper Missouri River basin population of Arctic grayling.
Officials wrote in the finding that most of the region’s Arctic grayling populations demonstrated a high level of resilience in the face of various stressors, including habitat fragmentation and “the cumulative effects from climate change interacting with other factors.”
Conservation advocates are challenging that conclusion, writing in the notice that the agency “failed to rely on the best-available scientific information in determining that climate change and other threats will not significantly impact the population in the foreseeable future.”
Arctic grayling are classified as a “sensitive” species in the state of Montana, and isolated populations exist in several lakes and the Big Hole River. Across the lower 48 states, the salmonids have declined over the last century.
The freshwater fish once inhabited waters in Michigan and in Montana’s upper Missouri River basin, but the Michigan population went extinct in the 1930s due to habitat degradation and overfishing, according to Jocelyn Leroux of the Western Watersheds Project.
Since the 1990s, there have been multiple attempts to compel the Fish and Wildlife Service into protecting the species, and in 2010, the agency determined that a listing was warranted. However, it put the action on hold, writing that it wasn’t among its highest priorities at the time.
Then, in 2014, the agency reversed course, determining that listing the species as endangered was not warranted. It wrote in the finding that habitat-related threats had been “sufficiently ameliorated,” and 19 of 20 populations of the species were either stable or increasing.
A legal challenge ensued, and in 2018, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the agency’s decision in part, but pointed out several errors in its rationale. Two years later, the Fish and Wildlife Service revised its finding in light of the court’s opinion.
Leroux said the Fish and Wildlife Service erred in its 2020 finding because it counted all Arctic grayling in the Upper Missouri River basin as an entire population, instead of acknowledging the genetic differences between fluvial grayling and grayling that exist in lakes.
In addition, officials did not adequately consider the threats associated with climate change, which include low streamflows and high water temperatures. Instead, Leroux said that they based their decision heavily on voluntary candidate conservation agreements, which limit the withdrawal of water from rivers and streams.
A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service spokesperson wrote in an email that because it is involved in pending litigation, the agency was unable to respond to the claims.
Munday of Butte said that while he applauds voluntary conservation efforts, the objective data show that they have not resulted in any measurable grayling recovery, since there are “fewer than 200 breeding grayling in the Big Hole.”
“If any other population was down below 200 individuals, I think we would be pretty alarmed,” he said. “Our personal perspective is, why should grayling be considered any lesser of a species?”
Munday said he believes the agency and the state of Montana need to focus more on restoring Arctic grayling throughout its native range, and having one highly-susceptible population in the Big Hole River is not acceptable for its long term survival.
“Any kind of rational human being now knows very well that climate change is having serious effects in Montana,” he said. “Although flows recovered somewhat from this snowstorm, they are still unusually low for this time of year. Climate change is something that the Fish and Wildlife Service so far has simply ignored when evaluating whether grayling have any future or not.”