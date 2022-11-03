Grayling

An Arctic grayling in the Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge.

 Courtesy of USFWS

Two conservation groups and an angler from Butte have threatened to sue a federal agency over its 2020 decision not to list Montana’s population of Arctic grayling as a threatened or endangered species.

Attorneys from EarthJustice, representing the Center for Biological Diversity, Western Watersheds Project and Butte resident Pat Munday, last week sent the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service a 60-day notice of intent to sue the agency over its 2020 finding for the fish species.

