Participants including researchers from Montana State University view a presentation during a conference hosted by the Association for the Advancement of Industrial Crops Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at the Grantree Inn in Bozeman.

 MSU photo by Kelly Gorham

BOZEMAN — Dozens of experts from around the world gathered in Bozeman Oct. 10, making small talk over coffee with their international peers. They came from 11 countries -- including Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece, Japan, Mexico, Canada, Brazil and across the United States -- to share ideas on integrating technology with industrial crops at the 33rd annual meeting of the Association for the Advancement of Industrial Crops. The conference was held Oct. 9-12.

The AAIC is an international, nonprofit educational and scientific organization that encourages education and research about industrial crops and products. Industrial crops are utilized for non-food and non-feed applications, providing raw materials and products such as energy, starch, oils, fibers and rubber that are used in different industries. This year’s conference was supported by the Montana State University Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering, MSU College of Agriculture and Montana Agricultural Experiment Station, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture, or NIFA.

