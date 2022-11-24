Montana State

Montana State University junior Morgan Hogue and research engineer Dan Schwendtner monitor a carbon stretching machine in Doug Cairn’s Barnard Hall lab on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Bozeman, Mont. Cairns lab is working on technology to stretch carbon fiber strands allowing them to be formed into more complex and strong shapes.

 MSU Photo by Colter Peterson

BOZEMAN — The carbon fiber material used to make aircraft lightweight and strong could soon get a major makeover as a result of a Montana State University project that’s rapidly catching the attention of industry.

For the past four years, a team of MSU scientists, students and collaborators has pioneered an innovative way of making “stretch-broken” carbon fibers that are more easily formable to the complex shapes of aircraft and could significantly cut manufacturing costs. The project is funded by a total of $25.8 million in contracts from the U.S. Army.

