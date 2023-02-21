The Gallatin community sits in a beautiful valley where residents enjoy their winter activities. However, for Bozeman's growing community of folks experiencing homelessness, their only space away from the cold is our warming shelters.

According to Montana Free Press, from 2021 to 2022 we saw a 79% increase in the use of our warming shelters. This significant increase brings forth concerns about the health and wellness of individuals experiencing homelessness in Bozeman.

Tags

Recommended for you