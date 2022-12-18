Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie speaks during a hearing of the House Intelligence, Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee hearing on "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena," on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
The U.S. military says it has received “several hundred” recent reports of UFOs — but insisted none of them have alien origins, according to statements and releases from the Pentagon on Friday, Dec. 16.
Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) which investigates UFO sightings for the U.S. Defense Department, said there “several hundred” unidentified object reports have been or being are being reviewed.
The AARO office was created in July to analyze UFO sightings. The group, which is made up of astrophysicists and other scientists, does not have access to classified information, according to the Pentagon.
“We have not seen anything that would — but we — we’re certainly very early on — that would lead us to believe that any of the objects that we have seen are of alien origin, if you will. If we are — if we find something like that, we will look at it and analyze it and take the appropriate actions,” said Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie.
The “several hundred” UFO reports comes on top of 144 unidentified objects publicly reported by U.S. intelligence agencies between 2004 and 2021
Moultrie, a Russian linguist who also served as an intelligence officer with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and National Security Agency, said Dec. 16 there was also no indications of past alien encounters or landings on Earth.
“In terms of holdings that I have seen and holdings, that that we have gone through — and we are being very thorough about this, and we are going back and trying to understand all the compartmented programs that this department has had, understand all the relationships that we may have had with any other organizations and all the predecessor organizations that were established before we were officially a Department of Defense. We've looked at all that; I have not seen anything in those holdings to date that would suggest that there has been an alien visitation, an alien crash, or anything like that,” he said during a media briefing.