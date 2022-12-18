Congress UFO

Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie speaks during a hearing of the House Intelligence, Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee hearing on "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena," on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

The U.S. military says it has received “several hundred” recent reports of UFOs — but insisted none of them have alien origins, according to statements and releases from the Pentagon on Friday, Dec. 16.

Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) which investigates UFO sightings for the U.S. Defense Department, said there “several hundred” unidentified object reports have been or being are being reviewed.

