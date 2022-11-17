BOZEMAN — The newest episode of “Montana PBS Reports: IMPACT” will air on Montana PBS at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.

The new episode focuses on how, a century ago, boarding schools for Native American children were part of a federal policy to eliminate Indigenous languages and cultural practices. According to producers, as Congress weighs legislation aimed at making amends for some of those historical practices, the program will explore what truth, justice and healing look like. The episode will also include perspectives from some of today’s cultural educators, who are working to ensure that vibrant, once-forbidden cultures and languages can again flourish.

