...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Any
additional snow accumulations will be less than 1 inch. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills
as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from Midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on reduced visibility in blowing snow. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 30 minutes. Hypothermia is possible if precautions
are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
‘Montana PBS Reports: IMPACT’ to premiere new episode Nov. 17
BOZEMAN — The newest episode of “Montana PBS Reports: IMPACT” will air on Montana PBS at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
The new episode focuses on how, a century ago, boarding schools for Native American children were part of a federal policy to eliminate Indigenous languages and cultural practices. According to producers, as Congress weighs legislation aimed at making amends for some of those historical practices, the program will explore what truth, justice and healing look like. The episode will also include perspectives from some of today’s cultural educators, who are working to ensure that vibrant, once-forbidden cultures and languages can again flourish.
“While reporting this story, I got to meet some incredibly passionate educators working to ensure the Crow and Northern Cheyenne languages and traditions get passed to future generations,” said producer Stan Parker. “It was a joy to spend a little time in their world, and I look forward to sharing that experience with our viewers.”
The second half of the episode examines how owning a home feels out of reach for many Montanans, especially first-time buyers. Montana PBS explores the short-term and long-term factors that have contributed to supply and demand in the housing market.