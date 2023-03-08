Jason Guffey, the co-owner of Belgrade Sales and Service, was sworn in at Monday night’s city council meeting as the new Belgrade CityCouncil member for Ward 3.
He will serve until November, and will then need to run again, according to Belgrade Mayor Russ Nelson. Duffey replaces Ward 3 Council councilwoman Martha Sellers, 59, who abruptly resigned at the end of the Jan. 17 council meeting.
“This is my last meeting,’ she announced just seconds before the Jan. 17 meeting concluded.
On her way out of the council chambers she briefly hugged Police Chief Dustin Lensing, and immediately drove away.
She had run unopposed for her seat in the November 2021 election. “I’ve chosen to step down from the council,” she said, declining to offer more comment.
Duffey, 43, is a Belgrade native and third generation downtown Belgrade business owner. He is “super excited to give back to the town that has given so much to me.”
“It’s a good time to be involved in the council, with all the growth. A lot of things are happening here,” he told the Belgrade News. “And this is the right time in my life. I can get a little knowledge and experience about the job and see if it’s something I want to keep doing.”
Nelson said that four candidates sent letters of intent to the council, which voted 4-1 for Duffey before the Feb. 27 planning board meeting.
Other candidates included Pam Knowles, retired, and on the Belgrade Community Library Board; Alexander Hemilick, in the building industry; and Diana Perry, chair of the Belgrade Parks and Recreation Board, and owner of Tongue & Groove Flooring.
“It was kind of a delight to have four candidates for this position,” Nelson said. “Sometimes it seems we can’t get anyone intereted in anything — and we had four candidates. We had four good candidates with unique perspectives. All passionate about the city and connected to the community. All these folks have been in Belgrade a long time and put their hat in the ring and wanted to serve.”
“We asked them all a series of questions, from both the council and (city) HR,” Nelson continued. “Each candidate was asked the same questions, with a different candidate going first for each question.”