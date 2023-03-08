Jason Guffey, the co-owner of Belgrade Sales and Service, was sworn in at Monday night’s city council meeting as the new Belgrade CityCouncil member for Ward 3.

He will serve until November, and will then need to run again, according to Belgrade Mayor Russ Nelson. Duffey replaces Ward 3 Council councilwoman Martha Sellers, 59, who abruptly resigned at the end of the Jan. 17 council meeting.

