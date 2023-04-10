...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...The Interstate 90 Corridor between Bozeman and Whitehall,
Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Meagher County Valleys,
Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Canyon Ferry Area, Beaverhead and
Western Madison below 6000ft, Ruby Mountains and Southern
Beaverhead Mountains, and Gallatin and Madison County Mountains
and Centennial Mountains.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and
cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around
or damaged by the wind.
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Montana, including the following
area, Gallatin Valley.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
A Montana man has been sentenced to five years federal probation and has to pay $16,860 restitution after pleading guiity to stealing Native American artifiacts — including a a grizzly bear claw necklace, beaded moccasins and golden eagle feathers from a war bonnet —from the Museum of the Plaints on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.
Preston Jay Spotted Eagle, 32, worked at the museum and pleaded guility in October to stealing government property. He was also ordered by a federal judge to serve 250 hours of commuity service,
“As an aide employed by the Museum of the Plains Indian, Spotted Eagle was entrusted with caring for culturally significant, sacred and priceless artifacts of the Blackfeet Nation, Crow, Lakota, and other Northern Plains tribes,” U.S. Attorney Laslovich for Montna said. “Instead, Spotted Eagle plundered the museum’s collection for his own benefit—damaging, as well as stealing, claws from a grizzly bear claw necklace, taking a pair of beaded moccasins, and removing golden eagle tail feathers from a rare full-length eagle headdress. Perhaps Spotted Eagle’s most egregious conduct was to rifle through sacred medicine bundles, not only causing physical damage, but also desecrating them. These irreplaceable cultural items represent the brave and valued history of our Native American brothers and sisters, which is why we will hold accountable anyone who seeks to engage in similar criminal conduct.”
The federal prosecutor’s offfice said the tribal artifacts are property of the U.S. government and the stolen items have not yet been reccovered.
“Protecting and preserving Indian art, culture, and heritage is of the utmost importance to the Indian Arts and Crafts Board (IACB), including through its Museum of the Plains Indian operations and programs,” said IACB Director Meridith Stanton. “The IACB shares the outrage expressed by Blackfeet community members regarding the mishandling, destruction, and theft from the Museum of the Plains Indian of culturally significant and sacred Blackfeet collections by Mr. Spotted Eagle -- someone entrusted with their care and protection as a then Museum employee.”
The thefts occurred between May and August 2021 from the museum in Browning including the bear claw necklace which had 11 large claws and 26 golden eagle feathers from a war bonnet.