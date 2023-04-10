Gavel
A Montana man has been sentenced to five years federal probation and has to pay $16,860 restitution after pleading guiity to stealing Native American artifiacts — including a a grizzly bear claw necklace, beaded moccasins and golden eagle feathers from a war bonnet —from the Museum of the Plaints on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

Preston Jay Spotted Eagle, 32, worked at the museum and pleaded guility in October to stealing government property. He was also ordered by a federal judge to serve 250 hours of commuity service,

