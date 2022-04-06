HELENA (AP) — Several months after the state of Montana said it was spending $1.5 million in federal pandemic relief money to shore up the public defender’s office in the Billings area and offer higher pay to contract attorneys, a group of attorneys in western Montana said they want a pay increase too.
“They’re not wrong in their assertions they need more money,” Brett Schandelson, development and operations bureau chief with the Office of State Public Defender, told the Montana State News Bureau. “On the other side, we are a state entity bound by legislative appropriation.”
OPD is working with the state budget office to find a way to increase pay for other contract public defenders, who take cases for indigent clients when attorneys in the local public defenders’ office have a conflict in representing them.
Last week, 10 private attorneys in western Montana said they would no longer take cases from the public defender’s office, beginning on April 1, unless they receive the same pay that contract attorneys in the Billings area receive.
“I don’t think it would be sustainable for this situation to last for a long period of time,” Schandelson said.
The increased pay in the region served by the Billings office came after Yellowstone County District Court Judge Donald Harris held the public defender’s office in contempt and fined the agency up to $10,000 after learning that as of July 31, 2021, more than 660 criminal cases did not have a public defender assigned.