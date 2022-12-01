Marty Lambert

Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert works in his office on Nov. 23, 2022. Lambert has served as the county attorney for 39 years.

 Rachel Leathe/Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Marty Lambert found out he would become the next Gallatin County attorney through a note.

It was in the courtroom of one of his mentors, Judge Tom Olson. His other mentor, Judge Mike Salvagni, was transitioning from his post as county attorney to become a district court judge in Gallatin County.

Tags

Recommended for you